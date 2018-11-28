Driver charged with striking sheriff's deputy directing traffic after Bills game

A 23-year-old Livingston County man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after authorities say he struck an Erie County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday, one of two deputies struck by drivers after the Buffalo Bills game.

Hayden Newcomb of Conesus has been accused of striking a deputy who was directing traffic at Southwestern Boulevard and Abbott Road at about 5:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. The deputy was not injured, officials said.

Newcomb made an improper turn at the intersection. He was charged with DWI and issued three traffic citations, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials are still looking for the driver of a pickup who struck a deputy shortly after 4:30 p.m. while directing traffic at Big Tree Road and Route 219. That deputy was treated for a serious arm injury.

Authorities ask anyone with information about that incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 858-2903.