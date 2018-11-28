DOBIESZ, Harriet J. (Drzewiecki)

November 26, 2018; of Cheektowaga, NY; age 100 years, 5 months and 16 days; beloved wife of the late Frank H. Dobiesz; dearest mother of Ronald F. (Geraldine) and Kenneth A. (Marian) Dobiesz; dear grandmother of Rachel (Doug) Thomas and the late Christopher Dobiesz; sister of Walter (Dolores) Drzewiecki and predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3:00 -7:00 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday in Queen of Martyrs Church at 9:00 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com