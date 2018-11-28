DeVOE, Robert C., Sr.

DeVOE - Robert C., Sr. Of West Seneca, NY. November 24, 2018. Beloved husband of Norma J. (Fredenburg) DeVoe; dearest father of Robert C., Jr. (Carol), Roger A., and Raymond M. (Kim) DeVoe; grandfather of Christine and Dylan DeVoe, Bryan Abrams, Rianna and Josie DeVoe. The family will be present Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 5-8 PM for a Memorial Gathering at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com