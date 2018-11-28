Deaths Death Notices
COTTON, Jane M. (Foss)
COTTON - Jane M. (nee Foss)
Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Angola and East Aurora, November 24, 2018, Age 88, beloved wife of the late Marvin G. Cotton; loving and caring mother of Jeffrey Cotton and Linda (Robert) Ferraro; cherished grandmother of Caitlin (Justin) Kahabka; sister of the late Virginia (late Russell) Muma and late William (late Betty) Foss. Family and friends are invited to attend memorial services Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 1 PM in St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 5289 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthews United Church of Christ. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
