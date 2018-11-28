CLEMONS, Rita M. (Clark)

November 26, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of late Joseph M. Clemons; devoted mother of Patricia (late James) Ward, Rosina (late Robert) Morford, Maureen (late John) Klem, Mary (Kenneth) Jarosz, and late Gregory Clemons and late Margaret (late David) Kelley; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Friends received on Friday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, where prayers will be held Saturday at 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY at 12 Noon.