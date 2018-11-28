Ciminelli's sentencing moved again, to Monday

The sentencing of Buffalo businessman Louis P. Ciminelli on federal bid-rigging charges has been moved again — this time to 2 p.m. Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who presided over the trial where Ciminelli and other Buffalo Billion defendants were convicted in July, approved the move Wednesday.

Another Buffalo Billion defendant, Syracuse developer Steven Aiello, was scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Monday. But his lawyers told Caproni in a court filing they had a conflict that prevented them from appearing in court that day.

As a result, Aiello's lawyers conferred with Ciminelli's lawyers and agreed to ask Caproni to switch their sentencing times. Aiello will now be sentenced at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7 — which was when Ciminelli was set to be sentenced.

Caproni originally planned to sentence Ciminelli this Wednesday, today, but she delayed the sentencing after his lawyers filed court papers pleading for leniency for their client.