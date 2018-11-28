CIESIULKA, Thaddeus V. "Teddy"

CIESIULKA - Thaddeus V. "Teddy"

Of Cheektowaga, NY. November 24, 2018. Beloved husband of Kathleen "KC" (nee Bella); loving father of Michael (Kathy), Mark, Paul (Tina), Philip (Nancy), and Kimberly (John) DeWaal; grandfather of Michael, Kristie (Nicholas) Galante, Jenny, Amber (Rob) Hartmann, Matthew Conaway, Christian, Bryan, Nicholas (Stephanie), Colie DeWaal, Katie, Shawn, Luke DeWaal, Kayla Conaway, and Noah DeWaal; great-grandfather of Cameron and Wesley Galante, and the late Ethan Ciesiulka; brother of Matthew Chesson and the late Alfreda Przybysz and Martha Swist. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Gabriel's R.C. Church, Elma, NY, Friday morning at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation or the Downs' Syndrome Parents' Group of WNY. Teddy was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com