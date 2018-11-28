Cheektowaga budget cuts funding for Catholic Charities dropout program

More than $100,000 in funding for a program targeting teen dropouts was cut in the final version of Cheektowaga’s new $92.6 million spending plan.

The $113,845 allotted for the school program sponsored by the Catholic Charities was cut in the 2019 budget approved by the Cheektowaga Town Board. Lawmakers initially spared $60,000 of that funding, but they ultimately decided to funnel the money to a contingency line that would help police deal with the high rates of opiate abuse and other mental health concerns.

“We are dealing with an addiction problem, so we decided to move the money to a contingency line to help people obtain counseling for mental health and addiction,” said Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.

Councilman Jerry Kaminski voted against the budget.