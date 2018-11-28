Delaware Avenue S-Curves open again
The S-Curves on Delaware Avenue near Delaware Park were reopened Wednesday after a car fire shut down the thoroughfare's northbound lanes, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
Traffic was rerouted around the car which, the spokesman said, caught fire as the result of a mechanical malfunction.
No injuries were reported.
