The Delaware S-curves, shown here in a file photo. (News file photo)

Delaware Avenue S-Curves open again

The S-Curves on Delaware Avenue near Delaware Park were reopened Wednesday after a car fire shut down the thoroughfare's northbound lanes, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Traffic was rerouted around the car which, the spokesman said, caught fire as the result of a mechanical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.

