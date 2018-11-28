Bandits' opener set for Dec. 15, home opener on Dec. 21

The Buffalo Bandits will play the first game of the National Lacrosse League's 33rd season when they visit the expansion Philadelphia Wings on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.

The Bandits will play their first home game on Dec. 21 against Toronto at KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m.

The league announced the revised home openers for each team Wednesday following the labor dispute between the owners and the players being settled last weekend. The NLL had canceled the first two weeks of the season because of the impasse.

The game against Toronto was originally scheduled to be the home opener on Dec. 1 and has now been moved to what was the Bandits bye week.

A new date is to be determined for the canceled Dec. 8 game at San Diego.

“We are thrilled to get back to playing lacrosse and open the 2018-19 season,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. “With the addition of our new broadcast partners, Turner Sports and B/R Live, we will continue to bring the best lacrosse in the world to our fans across North America and we couldn’t ask for a better opening game than Philadelphia hosting Buffalo in their inaugural season.”

The Bandits continue to sign players in advance of Saturday's opening of training camp, with transition player Thomas Hoggarth joining on a two-year deal and forward Zach Herreweyers, defenseman Jon Harnett and goaltender Zach Higgins signing one-year deals. All four signings are pending league approval.

Hoggarth, Herreweyers and Higgins all played in games last season with the Bandits. Harnett joins the Bandits for his 12th NLL season; he spent the last two seasons with Vancouver.

The Bandits also announced their full home schedule with the move of the Toronto game listed as the lone change.

Dec. 21, vs. Toronto, 7:30

Dec. 28, vs. Vancouver, 7:30

Jan. 5, vs. Rochester, 7:30

Jan. 19, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30

Feb. 2, vs. Colorado, 7:30

Feb. 16, vs. Calgary, 7:30

March 9, vs. Georgia, 7:30

March 23, vs. Toronto, 7:30

April 20, vs. New England, 7:30