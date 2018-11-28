[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills top-graded offensive players definitely aren't who we thought they'd be

According to Pro Football Focus, eight of the Bills' top 10 players this season play on the defensive side of the ball.

Maybe that't not surprising, given the difference in performance between the offense (second-fewest yards per game) and defense (second-fewest yards allowed per game) so far this year. But what is surprising is which offensive players made the list.

Before the season, you probably would have guessed LeSean McCoy, Dion Dawkins or even Josh Allen could be among the Bills' highest-graded offensive players. Instead, it's backup running Chris Ivory and undrafted receiver Robert Foster who made this list.

Ivory has the third-highest PFF grade on the team (79.0) while Foster ranks eighth (71.0). Defensive end Jerry Hughes is the top-graded player.

Everything on the table as Pegulas weigh Bills, Sabres stadium options: Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula hired a consultant company called CAA ICON to study the potential of building a new football stadium or renovating New Era Field. The company will also look into addressing KeyBank Center, where the Sabres play. “We’ve got two venues that are in need of renovation and we needed to bring in some outside expertise to begin the evaluation,” said Bruce Popko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment's chief operating officer. “We have expiring leases and we have, candidly, venues that need upgrading.” The Bills' lease with Erie County runs through 2023, but there is an out in the contract that gives the Bills a one-time option to terminate the agreement on July 31, 2020 for a termination fee of only $28,363,500 (breaking the lease and non-relocation agreement at any other time carries a $400 million penalty). You can view the complete contract here.

Bills' Shaq Lawson says he was "defending myself and my team": Shaq Lawson was appearing at a high school event Tuesday when he was asked what caused the fight between himself and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

'Baby' Joe Mesi on Bills-Jaguars fight: "I can teach them a few things": Mesi was promoting the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience when he was asked about the Lawson-Fournette tussle. I imagine his first piece of advice would be something along the lines of not trying to punch someone who is wearing a helmet.

Sheriff's office seeking truck that struck deputy after Bills game: Apparently a person driving a pickup truck hit a deputy who was directing traffic after the Bills game ... and the person just kept driving away! Unbelievable. The police are asking for help identifying the truck.

Schmidt happens: The Bills cut punter Colton Schmidt again and made former Dolphin Matt Darr the team's third punter this season. The Bills play the Dolphins this week.

Josh Allen: Buffalo is "my type of town": "Listen, I love Buffalo. I already do,” Allen said. “I’m so thankful and so blessed to be able to be here. It’s my type of town, my type of city. I’m just thankful to play with these guys, my teammates, my coaches."

Tremaine Tracker: Bills rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds had a minimal impact on the stat sheet against the Jags.

