BITTNER, Patricia A. (Kaczanowski)

Of West Seneca, NY. November 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Chester F. Bittner; dearest mother of Richard (Amy), James (Lisa), and Kenneth (Margie) Bittner; loving grandmother of Rick (Darcie), Matthew (fiance;e Jennifer), Greg, Laura, Andrew (Mindy), and Emily Bittner; great-grandmother of David and Isabella; sister of Chris (Floyd) Nowak, Renee (late Edward) Wozniak, late Helen (late John) Arent, and late Dorothy (late Stanley) Kirszenstein; cherished aunt of Marlene Kranz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 1-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning 11 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca. Please assemble in church.