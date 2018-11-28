Share this article

Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams tackles Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles during the third quarter (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Bills' pass rush has impressive effort against Jaguars, moves back inside top 10

| Published

The Bills sacked Blake Bortles three times on Sunday, and Jerry Hughes and Co. consistently harassed the veteran signal-caller in the victory over Jacksonville.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the Jaguars' quarterback on 12 of his 31 drop backs, which equates to a 38.7 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 24 of 69 drop backs, good for a 34.7 percent pressure rate.

Against Jacksonville, Hughes led Buffalo with a whopping eight total pressures (one sack, one hit, and six hurries). Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips, Kyle Williams, and Lorenzo Alexander had two pressures each.

Heading into Week 13's game against the Dolphins, the Bills are back to sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.7. The league pressure-rate average after Week 12 is 32.9 percent.

The Jaguars were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 13 of his 27 drop backs, or 48.1 percent. Right tackle Jordan Mills struggled in pass-protection against Jacksonville. He surrendered five total pressure (one hit and four hurries). Center Russell Bodine allowed two. Wyatt Teller, Dion Dawkins, and John Miller gave up one each.

Buffalo's next opponent, the Dolphins, will head into Week 13 in 23rd place in defensive pressure rate at 30.2 percent. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been pressured 30.4 percent of the time (52 of 171 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

 

Pressures Drop backs faced Pressure rate
Los Angeles Rams 173 422 40.99526066
Philadelphia Eagles 186 475 39.15789474
Pittsburgh Steelers 173 454 38.10572687
Green Bay Packers 160 422 37.91469194
Carolina Panthers 162 437 37.07093822
Buffalo Bills 148 403 36.72456576
Jacksonville Jaguars 144 396 36.36363636
Minnesota Vikings 152 419 36.27684964
New England Patriots 173 483 35.81780538
Kansas City Chiefs 178 515 34.5631068
San Francisco 49ers 152 440 34.54545455
Chicago Bears 163 476 34.24369748
Dallas Cowboys 144 421 34.20427553
Baltimore Ravens 151 442 34.16289593
Los Angeles Chargers 142 422 33.6492891
Washington Redskins 152 453 33.55408389
New York Jets 142 431 32.94663573
New Orleans Saints 146 446 32.73542601
Arizona Cardinals 130 406 32.01970443
Denver Broncos 142 446 31.83856502
Cincinnati Bengals 141 452 31.19469027
Houston Texans 139 455 30.54945055
Miami Dolphins 119 395 30.12658228
Tennessee Titans 122 407 29.97542998
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 121 407 29.72972973
New York Giants 121 411 29.44038929
Indianapolis Colts 124 424 29.24528302
Seattle Seahawks 118 405 29.13580247
Detroit Lions 98 357 27.45098039
Cleveland Browns 136 502 27.09163347
Atlanta Falcons 117 435 26.89655172
Oakland Raiders 73 325 22.46153846

