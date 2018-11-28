Bills' pass rush has impressive effort against Jaguars, moves back inside top 10

The Bills sacked Blake Bortles three times on Sunday, and Jerry Hughes and Co. consistently harassed the veteran signal-caller in the victory over Jacksonville.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the Jaguars' quarterback on 12 of his 31 drop backs, which equates to a 38.7 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 24 of 69 drop backs, good for a 34.7 percent pressure rate.

Against Jacksonville, Hughes led Buffalo with a whopping eight total pressures (one sack, one hit, and six hurries). Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips, Kyle Williams, and Lorenzo Alexander had two pressures each.

Heading into Week 13's game against the Dolphins, the Bills are back to sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.7. The league pressure-rate average after Week 12 is 32.9 percent.

The Jaguars were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 13 of his 27 drop backs, or 48.1 percent. Right tackle Jordan Mills struggled in pass-protection against Jacksonville. He surrendered five total pressure (one hit and four hurries). Center Russell Bodine allowed two. Wyatt Teller, Dion Dawkins, and John Miller gave up one each.

Buffalo's next opponent, the Dolphins, will head into Week 13 in 23rd place in defensive pressure rate at 30.2 percent. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been pressured 30.4 percent of the time (52 of 171 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: