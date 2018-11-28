BARSCH, Brunhilde

BARSCH - Brunhilde Our wonderful, much-loved Mama and Omi died November 19, 2018, age 94! Born in Pyritz, Germany, May 1924. The last of six siblings, Brunhilde was preceded in death by her husband Theophil Barsch. Survived by all four of their children, Eric (Maria) Barsch, Evelyn (Sid) Silsby, Iris (Dan) Tower, and Victoria (Shan) Rothman; grandchildren Luca (Christina) Quagliano, Christel (Jay) Van Allen, Lexie Quagliano, Nicolle, Camryn, Christian Barsch, and Skye Rothman; great-grandsons Chase, Lucas, Gage Van Allen and Trey Quagliano; also many step-children from Silsby, Tower, and Quagliano families. A Memorial Service to celebrate Brunhilde's life will be held this Saturday, December 1, 2018, 11:00 AM at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY.