ABRAHAM, George K. Jr.

ABRAHAM - George K. Jr. Age 84 of Amherst and formerly of the city of Tonawanda, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Husband of 65 years to Damasa "Tita" Abraham; father of George K. (Barbara) Abraham III, Ruth Ann (Michael) Stilwell, Tina (Frank) Siniscalco and the late Mary J. Abraham; son of the late George K. and Ruth (nee Mosier) Abraham; brother of Mary Priano, Betty Devlin and the late Martha Piwtorak. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, November 30, at 11 AM in St. George Orthodox Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace in Buffalo. Flowers greatfully declined. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com