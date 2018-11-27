Warm the Children helps 140 Southtowns families

More than 350 children from 140 families in the Southtowns are wearing new jackets, boots, sweaters, snow pants, mittens and hats because of the Warm the Children drive.

This is the 12th year the Rotary Club of Hamburg has sponsored the program, with volunteer shoppers accompanying families to Sears in McKinley Mall, where they select warm clothing for their children. Donations are still being accepted. Checks can be mailed to Evans Bank, 5999 South Park Ave., Hamburg, N.Y., 14075, or a donation can be made online at hamburgrotaryclub.org.

A donation may also be made as a holiday gift in someone’s honor by enclosing a note with the person’s name and address. Rotary will mail a personalized message to the gift receiver if the donation is made by Monday, Dec. 17.