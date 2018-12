VITELLO, Carmen, Jr.

Vitello - Carmen, Jr.

Carmen Vitello, Jr., age 66 of Grand Prairie, TX passed away November 22, 2018. He was born on June 4, 1952 in Buffalo, NY to the late Carmen Sr. and Madelyn Vitello. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Foust and Son Funeral Home in Grapevine, TX. More information and online guestbook: foustandsonfuneralhome.com.