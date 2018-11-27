VAN SLYKE, Richard P.

VAN SLYKE - Richard P. November 25, 2018. Husband of the late JoAnn (nee Twist) and the late Mary Louise (nee Leman); beloved father of Richard (Diane) Paul (Christine), Alissa, and Lynnett Van Slyke (David Anton); grandfather of Bradley R., Alexandra M., Brooke A., Matthew I. Van Slyke, and Richard P. Anton II and Quinn B. Anton. Brother of Nancy (late William) Goff and the late Suzanne Switzer. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville where services will be held Friday at 10 AM. Share condolences online at

