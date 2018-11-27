Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB has minimal impact vs. Jags

Tremaine Edmunds wasn't involved much in Buffalo's relatively impressive performance against the Jaguars in Week 12, but a few big plays demonstrated the luxury of his size and athleticism.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays vs. Jacksonville 2 2 0

Early in the game on a third-and-1, Edmunds flew to the outside to tackle Leonard Fournette on a reception in the flat for no gain to force a punt.

Edmunds didn't get the best jump on covering the route but hit the jets to beat Jacksonville's running back to the corner and was strong enough to keep the 240-pound back from falling forward for a first down. It was both an impact and range tackle for the rookie linebacker.

On a handful of plays, Edmunds was walled off by blockers yet did "defeat" the block. However, the ball ultimately went in a different direction. So they weren't necessarily "no-shed" plays nor were they "block-shed tackles."

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles vs Jacksonville 0 1 0

While they won't show up in the stat book, Edmunds was a major contributor to Buffalo's repeated harassment of Blake Bortles. He ran closely to tight ends in coverage all afternoon.

It was a strong game in terms of the receptions the linebacker did allow, too.

Pressures per pass-rush Snaps Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage vs Jacksonville 1/2 0 2/5

The five yards Edmunds surrendered in coverage were the fewest he's given up in an NFL game in his young career. His hurry of Bortles marked the eighth game (of the 10 he's played) in which Edmunds' created at least one quarterback pressure.

Here's how Edmunds has fared in his rookie season heading into Buffalo's Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 12 23 11 5

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 12 13 16 13