Tonawanda man arrested in car break-ins on Grand Island

A Tonawanda man has been charged with multiple incidents of thefts from cars on Grand Island, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Rodriguez, 20, was arrested on several counts on Nov. 22 following a call for a car larceny on East River Road on Grand Island. He was also charged in connection with a Nov. 2 car larceny on Grand Island.

Deputies said they responded to a report that a man was seen entering a vehicle at an East River Road address at approximately 5:30 a.m. Deputies searched the area of East River Road and Broadway, where they said they apprehended a male matching a description; that male was later identified by a victim. Deputies said they then followed the subject's tracks to other East River Road addresses where additional vehicles were entered and had items taken.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with three counts of petit larceny and three counts of trespassing for the Nov. 22 incidents.

He was also charged in connection with the Nov. 3 car larceny that occurred at a Waterford Park residence. That incident was caught on video.

Rodriguez was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and was released following his arraignment on Nov. 23.