Sabres tie franchise record with 10th win in a row

The chants began moments after Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu one-timed a pass into the net for a two-goal lead in the third period.

"We want 10," the sold-out KeyBank Center crowd shouted in unison Tuesday night.

The Sabres delivered. Jeff Skinner scored 1:41 into overtime and Carter Hutton made 36 saves to beat the San Jose Sharks, 3-2, for the third 10-game winning streak in franchise history and first since 2006-07.

Skinner scored when San Jose goalie Martin Jones left the crease to poke at a loose puck, allowing Skinner to grab the puck and beat Jones for his 19th goal of the season.

The Sabres, 17-6-2 with 36 points, have not lost since Nov. 4 against the New York Rangers, and one more win would give them the franchise's first 11-game streak. They're now 11-0-2 when scoring first and 9-2-1 at home, on pace for their best mark since 1979-80.

Sharks center Joe Pavelski scored on a one-timer slap shot on a pass 11:29 into the third period and again at 16:42 to tie the score with a wraparound for a power play goal, erasing the Sabres' two-goal lead.

Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored 14:42 into the second period, when he rushed up the left wing, passed the between his own legs and skated around former Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns to beat Martin Jones. After killing off Rasmus Dahlin's penalty 1:35 into the third, Buffalo added to its lead when Beaulieu one-timed a backdoor pass from Sam Reinhart into the open net.

The Sabres were outshot again, 38-31, and failed to capitalize on their lone power play. They also killed off San Jose's first three power plays, only to allow one for the tying goal. Hutton has won eight consecutive starts and has 12 in his first season with the Sabres.

Scramble: The Sharks almost tied the score 1:35 into the third period, when winger Timo Meier scrambled for a loose puck and was tripped by Rasmus Dahlin. Meier got enough of the puck to pass over to Joe Pavelski near the crease, and Pavelski's shot went under Hutton.

In the end, Hutton found a way to prevent the puck from going in.

Another key save: Despite scoring only once, the second period was one of the Sabres' best. They also only outshot San Jose, 9-8, but they did a better job possessing the puck and limiting the Sharks' opportunities. It was the type of defensive performance Buffalo needed after the Sharks used their speed to beat defensemen in the first period.

Hutton bailed the Sabres out when a mistake was made. His glove save on San Jose winger Barclay Goodrow with 9.1 seconds remaining in the second period kept the shutout intact.

Bizarre celebration: Ristolainen's goal defied logic. Defensemen aren't supposed to pass the puck between their legs and skate around of the league's best before scoring a highlight-reel goal. Yet, that's exactly what Ristolainen did to Burns.

Ristolainen then celebrated by twirling the blade of his stick around and acted as if he holstered it on his hip.

Risto always brings the weird cellies. pic.twitter.com/54nSSmzZdX — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 28, 2018

Close call: Building off his success in Detroit, Tage Thompson almost scored on a 3-on-2 rush in the second period, when Dahlin found him with a pass in the offensive zone but Jones made the save. Thompson was tripped up two minutes later when he was mauled by Burns but a penalty wasn't called.

Power-play woes: The Sabres had two shots on goal during a second-period power play and Kyle Okposo missed on another attempt. San Jose entered the game having killed 53 of its previous 56 penalties.

Even first: The Sharks outshot the Sabres, 13-7, in the first period, but Buffalo wasn't outplayed during the first 20 minutes.

Casey Mittelstadt found Okposo with a centering pass almost nine minutes into the periods, though Okposo couldn't get a shot off at the top of the crease. Hutton outdid his opponent with a glove save at 17:31, when Sharks winger Marcus Sorenson received a pass near the top of the crease.

Mild welcome: Evander Kane, playing his first game at KeyBank Center since being traded to the Sharks last February, was welcomed back with a message on the video board above center ice. The brief message evoked a mild round of applause from the crowd, but Kane received a mixed response in his return.

There were a few boos when Kane touched the puck, though they weren't as loud as the cheers. Playing on the Sharks' top line, Kane tried to impose his will early and even knocked down Mittelstadt between the benches in the first period.

Pilut's flight: Defenseman Lawrence Pilut is back with the Sabres after being sent back to the Rochester Americans on Friday. Pilut, 22, was recalled Tuesday afternoon because Marco Scandella was unavailable to play against the Sharks. During a pregame interview on WGR Radio, general manager Jason Botterill did not give a reason for the late scratch.

With Scandella out, Casey Nelson was paired with Nathan Beaulieu.

Next: The Sabres will practice Wednesday at 11 a.m. before leaving for a three-game road trip, beginning with Tampa Bay. They'll play the Lightning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.