State funds $2.76 million worth of Niagara Falls waterline repairs

A $2.76 million grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. will help the Niagara Falls Water Board replace several aging water mains, some with lead connections.

The Water Board announced Tuesday that it is targeting lines on Michigan and Whitney avenues, 10th and 77th streets and Military Road. Lead connections will be removed and replaced with copper or another nonhazardous material, the board announced in a news release.

The state grant will pay about half the cost of the projects.

Other major local waterline grants announced Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office included almost $6 million to Chautauqua County; $2.9 million to the Town of Evans; Erie County Water Authority, $1.7 million; Village of Sloan, $1.5 million; North Tonawanda, $1.47 million; and Amherst, $1.2 million.