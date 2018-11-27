Springville High School student accused of making threats

A 16-year-old Springville High School student has been referred to Erie County Family Court after other students reported the teen threatened to harm people at the school, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

After they heard the statements about a week and a half ago, the other students almost immediately called police, said Capt. Gregory Savage, supervisor of the department's detective bureau. Detectives interviewed the student on the same day he was accused of making the statements and investigators have concluded the student took no further action besides making the verbal threats, Savage said.

Springville-Griffith Institute Superintendent Kimberly Moritz could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon. The teen's status as a student with the district could not immediately be determined.