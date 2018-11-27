Sheriff's office seeking truck that struck deputy after Bills game

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck that struck and injured a deputy who was directing traffic following Sunday's Buffalo Bills win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The deputy was struck shortly after 4:30 p.m. while working his traffic post at Big Tree Road and Route 219. The truck hit the deputy, then continued traveling east on Big Tree before turning left onto the northbound Route 219.

The deputy was transported to Erie County Medical Center and treated for a serious arm injury.

The truck that the sheriff's office is seeking is a dark-colored Ford F-250 “dually” with a full hunting-related decal covering the rear window. Deputies said the dark blue or black mid-2000s truck has large, extended mirrors and the white decal had a blue letter, possibly that of a business logo.

A "dually" truck is a pickup that has dual rear wheels on each side and is often used for heavy-duty jobs and/or hauling trailers.

Sheriff Howard is asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle or knows of a similar truck to call the Erie Sheriff’s Office at 858-2903.