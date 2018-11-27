Sealing Devices to add 15 jobs

Sealing Devices, a Lancaster-based manufacturer, says it will add 15 jobs to its 198-person workforce.

Sealing Devices makes gaskets, seals, adhesives and other products. Its sales growth has been "across the board," from traditional industrial customers, as well as military and aerospace programs and new transportation customers, said Doug Eberhardt, the company's marketing manager. Sealing Devices has also fared well with sealing and shielding electronic enclosures and measurement devices, he said.

The company recorded sales of about $67 million in its most recent fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, Eberhardt said.