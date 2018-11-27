Sabres recall defenseman Lawrence Pilut from Rochester

Defenseman Lawrence Pilut didn't remain in Rochester for long. Pilut, returned to the Rochester Americans on Friday, was recalled again by the Buffalo Sabres before puck drop Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Pilut, 22, was tied for third in the AHL with 22 points and a plus-19 rating in 16 games for Rochester. Pilut was first recalled by the Sabres last Wednesday but did not appear in a game while Marco Scandella was recovering from a lower body injury.

General manager Jason Botterill said during his pregame show on WGR that Pilut was recalled in case of an emergency because Scandella won't play Tuesday. Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian missed practice Monday for what coach Phil Housley called a "maintenance day," and Housley said he expected Bogosian to play against the Sharks after rejoining the team for Tuesday's morning skate.

On the other hand, winger Conor Sheary will not play because of a lower body injury.

Pilut was signed by the Sabres to a two-year entry-level contract in May and did not make the team in training camp. He played four-plus seasons for HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League and was named the league's top defenseman for the 2017-18 season.

Pilut had 38 points in 52 games for HV71 last season. Scandella suffered a lower body injury last Monday in Pittsburgh when he was hit in the foot by Penguins center Evgeni Malkin's slap shot.