RICE, Dana Frederick

RICE - Dana Frederick 92, of Carroll Lutheran Village, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1926 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Florence and Fred Rice. He was the husband of the late Jean R. Rice who died March 4, 2014. He graduated from the Manlius School in Manlius, NY and entered the US Marine Corps at age 17, serving during the post WWII occupation of Japan. After an Honorable Discharge he joined his father at Buffalo Fire Office, a general insurance agency. He retired in 1989 as CEO of BFO Insurance. He served on numerous business and philanthropic committees and organizations including the Insurance Club of Buffalo where he was elected President in 1972. He was a director of the Gyro Club of Buffalo and a member of the Junior Chamber of Buffalo. He was a lifetime member of Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, NY. He was an ordained Deacon, Trustee and Elder. He served on pastoral search committees as well as the Memorial Fund Committee among other activities. Upon moving to Carroll Lutheran Village in 2005, he served on the Finance and Wellness Committees there and was a member of the Men's Club. He was a volunteer with Carroll County Food Sunday and a member of the Marine Corps League. He was a charter member of the Carroll Hospice Veteran to Veteran Program (now "We Honor Veterans".) He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Marna and Norman Cary of Rockville, MD, Debra and Francis Cicero of Timonium, MD and Lorna Rice of New Windsor, MD; a grandson Benjamin Cary and wife Melissa; granddaughters Sarah Cicero and husband Michael Ward Julia Cicero and husband Christopher Schanberger and Mary Cicero; great-grandchildren Jayden, Abigayle, Jacklyn, Dominic, Brooklyn, Drew and Elle; sisters Margaret Rider and Charlotte Wilbur; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018 with visitation at 3pm followed by the service at 4pm in Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 with Chaplain Jimmie L. Schwartz officiating. As per his wishes, he donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice-We Honor Veterans Program, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or the Carroll Lutheran Village-Wellness Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158.