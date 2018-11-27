Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 27, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: In the immortal words of Buffalo Bob Smith, born Robert Emil Schmidt in Buffalo on this date in 1917, “Say, kids, what time is it?”

• • •

DARK DAYS – Filmmaker Taras Hukalo, from Montreal, Que., will be on hand for a screening of his 1983 documentary, “The Unknown Holocaust,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ukrainian American Civic Center, 205 Military Road.

Hukalo’s film, which uses archival images and has been shown around the world, was the first to depict the horror of the Holodomor, the famine imposed on the people of Ukraine by the Soviet government in 1932 and 1933, taking millions of lives. Admission is free.

• • •

TEE TIME – Delight the golfer on your Christmas list with gift certificates for the Hyde Park Golf Course in Niagara Falls. They are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 16 at the Hyde Park Club House, 4343 Porter Road. They are good for one year and can be applied toward the cost of a season pass. For more info, call 297-2067.

• • •

LEARNING CURVE – Turn natural materials such as pine cones into unique creations when Genesee County Park and Forest holds Create-a-Critter sessions Saturday in the Interpretive Nature Center, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.

Sessions are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, $10 per family. All materials are provided. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Call 585-344-1122. For more info, visit co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – The arrival of Advent will be welcomed with a pair of events at Christ the King Seminary, 711 Knox Road, East Aurora.

The annual vespers service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the seminary’s St. John Vianney Chapel, with Scripture passages accompanied by sacred songs from the seminary’s Festival Chorus. All are welcome. Free-will offerings will be accepted. A reception will follow.

The seminary also will host an Advent dinner and lecture Dec. 5, with dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture at 6:30. Rev. Xavier Seubert and Alan Lukas, the seminary’s director of music, will present “Good Friday Falls on Christmas,” exploring the symbols in the art that depicts the Nativity. Cost is $35, $25 for the lecture only. Register by calling Gayle Mann at 805-1438 or visiting cks.edu/event/100394.

• • •

