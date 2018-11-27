Recycling changes coming to Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA – Residential recycling will soon become bigger and, perhaps, better.

Each residential property owner will be given a 95-gallon recycling cart to replace the smaller bins that are now in use because of a recent agreement between the town and Republic Services.

Republic, the firm contracted to collect recycling and refuse, is planning to give enough carts to the town for each of the estimated 3,200 residential parcels. Residents will be allowed to continue to use the smaller bins instead if they wish, Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said.

Once the large carts are in place – probably by February – recycling will be picked up every two weeks.