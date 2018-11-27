PATERSON, Daniel Edward, Lt. Col.

PATERSON - Daniel Edward, Lt. Col. November 21, 2018. Graduate of State University of Buffalo in 1966. Son of the late Daniel and Helen Paterson. Survived by his wife, Marla; children, Daniel, Andrew, Catherine and Christine; sisters, Miriam and Cynthianne; eight grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation from 1-2 PM on Sunday, December 2 at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 E. Main St., Corfu. Graveside services to follow at the Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Corfu, NY.