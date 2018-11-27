Niagara Hospice to host Light-a-Life tree lighting

Niagara Hospice will hold its annual Light-a-Life Memorial Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The event will be held under the Dominic Lariccia Family Pavilion behind Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Drive, Town of Lockport.

Family activities, and a chance to have holiday cookies, hot chocolate and coffee will be followed by the nondenominational tree lighting service.

Those wishing to have a loved one memorialized during the service can call Niagara Hospice at 280-0766 or visit the Events Calendar page at niagarahospice.org. Personalized memorial items are also available for a small donation.

Orders will be taken through Friday.