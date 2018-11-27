Murder defendant admits to assault weapon charge in Niagara County

Kenyatta E. Austin, who is awaiting trial on an indictment accusing him of killing a Buffalo woman and her grandson, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Niagara County to possessing an assault rifle.

Austin, 26, of 27th Street in Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon told Austin he could be sentenced to as long as seven years in prison on that charge when he is sentenced Feb. 8.

The rifle was found as police searched his home July 3, hoping to find evidence tying Austin to the July 2 shooting deaths of Yvette Johnson, 54, and Kyrie Johnson, 17 months old, in front of the woman's Grape Street home. The toddler's father and another man were wounded.