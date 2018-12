McMULLEN, Arlene G. (Gates)

Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2018. Arlene is survived by Kathleen (Theodore) Stinner, James (Stacy Dumais) McClary, Christopher McClary and Kelley McMullen. She was predeceased by Maureen (Phillip) Morgan and Carol (Melvin) Milbrett; loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.