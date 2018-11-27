Man wanted in two states arrested on Buffalo's East Side

A man wanted on a warrant in two states was arrested Monday night by Buffalo police on the city's East Side, according to a police report.

David Wyatt, 47, was arrested in a vacant house near East Ferry and Moselle streets after running from police. The report did not indicate how police initially came into contact with him.

Wyatt, who was born in Buffalo and does not have a permanent address, initially gave officers a fake name. He was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and false personation.

He was wanted on money laundering charges in Ohio and Tennessee, according to the police report.