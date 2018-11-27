Man tries to rob East Side Bank of America branch

A man tried robbing the Bank of America branch near the intersection of East Delavan and Bailey avenues on Monday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The man entered the bank at 1171 E. Delavan at about 10:20 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then left the bank, heading south on Bailey on foot, according to the report.

There was no further detail in the report about why the attempted robber did not receive any cash.

The man was described as a black male, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a maroon hoodie.