Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking

A Niagara Falls man who solicited prostitution appointments for a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Marcellus Overton, 43, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Overton met the victim through a friend of hers and transported her and a friend to Niagara Falls between December 2012 and March 2013. Overton then conspired to have advertisements posted on Backpage.com soliciting prostitution appointments for the girl, who was 17 at the time, according to prosecutors.

Overton also either transported the girl himself or arranged for her transportation to make the prostitution appointments that resulted from the Backpage.com advertisements, prosecutors said.