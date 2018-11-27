Share this article

Man accused of striking woman with broken shovel

A 20-year-old man faces a felony assault charge after a 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Monday after she was struck multiple times with a broken metal shovel, according to a Buffalo police report.

Joshua A. Flores was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. on Bailey Avenue, near Chauncey Street, according to the report.

The victim, who went to retrieve property at the home and also broke a window, suffered injuries to her face, back and ribs and was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Flores was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News.
