Letter: Sometimes it takes baby photos to smile
After a long, bitter political season, days of lousy weather reports, and constant reminders of world angst and discord, I was happily reminded of the important things in life by Derek Gee’s Nov. 9 photos of 1-year-olds enjoying birthday cake at (Oishei) Children’s Hospital’s first-year anniversary in its new locale. I could not help but laugh! What joy! What bliss! Jaxsyn Everts, elbow in cake, icing everywhere, pure satisfaction on his face … all is right with the world. Hope we can keep it safe for him, and all future generations, with love, generosity, respect, and good will.
Doris Poodry
Buffalo
