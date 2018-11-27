Learn about preventing crime through environmental design

A workshop on crime prevention through environmental design is being offered through the City of Buffalo Division of Citizens Services.

The free, 40-hour training program, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 to Dec. 7 in the Tri-Main Building, 2495 Main St., is open to block club leaders, community leaders, faith-based leaders, city personnel, youth leaders, educators and law enforcement personnel.

Completing the program could lead to funding and technical assistance for participants' block clubs, agencies or organizations.

To register, contact Antwan K. Diggs Sr., community crime prevention program coordinator, at adiggs@city-buffalo.com or 716-851-4281.