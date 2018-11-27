Jamestown woman charged with second-degree assault

A Jamestown woman was arrested Tuesday following an alleged stabbing in a domestic dispute, according to Jamestown Police.

Police officers responded to UPMC Chautauqua, a hospital in Jamestown, for a report of a stabbing, and determined that the individual was allegedly injured during a domestic dispute.

The woman, Damaris Lopez-Mendoza, 33, was at the hospital when police arrived. She was charged with second-degree assault and held in the city jail, police said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.