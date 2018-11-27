Share this article

print logo
Canisius defender JT Boyland returns a St. Francis interception during first half action at Stransky on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

High schools

| Published

Boys Basketball

Today’s games

CCAA West 2

Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Tonawanda at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Gowanda at Brocton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Nonleague

Springville 82, Lackawanna 10

Springville 24 26 21 11 - 82

Lackawanna 2 2 6 0 - 10

S(1-0): Eyvette Lewandowski 16 pts

Pine Valley 36, Westfield 30

Pine Valley 10 8 10 8 - 36

Westfield 6 7 5 12 - 30

Today’s games

CCAA

Clymer at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

Fredonia at Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

Panama at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Arts at East, 4:30 p.m.

Olmstead at Middle Early College 6 p.m.

Burgard at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Mount Mercy at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Alden at Albion, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Federation

Division I

Niagara-Wheatfield 3, Lancaster 1

NW: Ben Foster, Cam King g each

Division II

Grand Island 7, Lew-Port 1

GI(1-0): Josh Conta 5 g 1 a; Dylan Russo 4 a

Timon-St. Jude 9, Kenmore West 2

BT: John Glascoe 2g 2a; Fergus Gold g 3a

Division III

St. Francis 6, Amherst 2

SF: Aiden Roberts, Matt Bowen g a each

Girls hockey

Monday’s games

WNY Federation

Monsignor Martin 9, Niagara County 3

MM(1-0): Mackenzie Blake 3 a; Alyssa Piazza g

NC(0-1): Madison Mallone g

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew vs. Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home

at Amherst NorthTown, 4:30

Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park vs. Kenmore/Grand Island

at Lincoln, 7:40

There are no comments - be the first to comment