High schools
Boys Basketball
Today’s games
CCAA West 2
Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Tonawanda at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Gowanda at Brocton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nonleague
Springville 82, Lackawanna 10
Springville 24 26 21 11 - 82
Lackawanna 2 2 6 0 - 10
S(1-0): Eyvette Lewandowski 16 pts
Pine Valley 36, Westfield 30
Pine Valley 10 8 10 8 - 36
Westfield 6 7 5 12 - 30
Today’s games
CCAA
Clymer at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.
Fredonia at Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
Panama at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Arts at East, 4:30 p.m.
Olmstead at Middle Early College 6 p.m.
Burgard at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
Mount Mercy at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Alden at Albion, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Federation
Division I
Niagara-Wheatfield 3, Lancaster 1
NW: Ben Foster, Cam King g each
Division II
Grand Island 7, Lew-Port 1
GI(1-0): Josh Conta 5 g 1 a; Dylan Russo 4 a
Timon-St. Jude 9, Kenmore West 2
BT: John Glascoe 2g 2a; Fergus Gold g 3a
Division III
St. Francis 6, Amherst 2
SF: Aiden Roberts, Matt Bowen g a each
Girls hockey
Monday’s games
WNY Federation
Monsignor Martin 9, Niagara County 3
MM(1-0): Mackenzie Blake 3 a; Alyssa Piazza g
NC(0-1): Madison Mallone g
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew vs. Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home
at Amherst NorthTown, 4:30
Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park vs. Kenmore/Grand Island
at Lincoln, 7:40
