High School Extra: Health Sciences wins opener over South

Health Sciences Charter School, a semifinalist in the State Public Schools Class B boys basketball championship last year is off to another strong start.

Coach Tyree Parker’s Falcons put five players in double-figure points in a 78-67 victory over Williamsville South at Enterprise Charter in the season opener for both Tuesday night.

Center Jalil Harvey, a 6-foot-4 junior, had 13 rebounds while senior point guard Kameron Briggs and junior forward DiCiare Riley also had 15 points each for the Falcons.

"Kameron had a little first-game jitters in the first half," said Parker. "He settled down in the second and had 13 points."

Javaughn Jones, a sophomore guard, was a bright spot for the Falcons with 14 points and seven assists. Tyler Smith, a 6-4 sophomore, helped fill in for absent starters Donovan Miller, Tyshee Lott and Josiah Haygood, and contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Health Sciences went 21-5 last season and was the No.1 team in the Western New York Small Schools Poll.

Junior guard Michael DiGiulio of the Billies was high scorer in the game with 18 points. Forward Kingsley Mitchell, another junior, had 17 points.

Senior guards Devin Degree and Angel Torres each had 13 points for the Billies.

South, which was undefeated in division play winning ECIC II. Degree and DiGiulio are returning starters from the Billies team that lost to West Seneca West in the Section VI Class A-1 championship game. Missing, though, is All-Western New York Greg Dolan, who averaged 28.6 points a game. Dolan is now a postgraduate student at Northfield-Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts.

In boys basketball today, the schedule is headed by the rivalry game between Depew and Lancaster in nonleaguer at Lancaster’s North gym.

Mercy wins league opener

in rout of Nichols

Mount Mercy, which finished with a 5-5 mark in Monsignor Martin Association girls play last season, opened with an impressive 59-18 win over Nichols, which finished one game in front of the Magic in the association last year.

Girls hoops action picks up a little bit today. Among the games will be Orchard Park, last season’s ECIC I champion, playing a nonleague game at Williamsville East.

Becker gets hat trick as FLOP opens with a win

Brooke Becker scored three times for defending Section VI, Fed and state champion FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) in a 5-0 victory over Kenmore/Grand Island on Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Rink in the Town of Tonawanda. It was the WNY Girls Ice Hockey Federation opener for each team.