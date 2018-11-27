Group says Buffalo housing authority should be more transparent

When the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government reviewed websites of 14 local authorities last March, it identified the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's as the least transparent. Now, the coalition president plans to meet with the BMHA to see if that can change.

Of a possible 100 points, the BMHA website scored a seven. "Meeting agendas are not posted at all," the coalition reported.

BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown said Monday his agency has been working to improve the site since taking it over from the city during the summer.

"We are aware of what is lacking and are working hard to increase public information," Brown said.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's website scored the highest of the 14 authorities evaluated in Erie and Niagara counties, with a score of 75. No others scored higher than 52.