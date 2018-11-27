Greenway funds approved for North Tonawanda trail

A new quarter-mile trail connecting two existing trails in North Tonawanda gained Niagara River Greenway funding Tuesday.

The Host Communities Standing Committee, which holds the Greenway purse strings in Niagara County, agreed to contribute $62,000 toward the $329,830 "Western Canal Bike Path Connection" project.

The 10-foot-wide paved trail would be built entirely on public property, connecting the dead ends of the Riverwalk Trail along River Road and the Canalway Trail along Sweeney Street, said North Tonawanda Community Development Director Michael W. Zimmerman. Modern pedestrian safety equipment also would be installed at Sweeney and Webster streets.

The project, slated for 2019, depends on state Department of Transportation approval of a $224,800 grant request from the city. Zimmerman said a decision is expected in December.