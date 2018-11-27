GOODMAN, Marilyn A. (Jones)

GOODMAN - Marilyn A. (nee Jones)

November 26, 2018. Dear mother of Cynthia (Joseph) Hannon, Jeffrey (Antoinette) Goodman and Brian (Rebecca) Goodman; grandmother of eight; daughter of the late Robert J. and Grace (nee Kimpel) Jones; sister of Jeanette (Neil) Sloier. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey) on Thursday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, New York. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Robert J. Jones. Share condolences at: www.jerfh.com.