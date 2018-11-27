Here's what a 2014 state report had to say about stadium sites
Cobblestone District, shortlisted site. Location: Downtown Buffalo, bordered by Illinois Street (west), Michigan Avenue (east), Scott Street (north) and South Park Avenue (south).
Cobblestone District, shortlisted site. Advantages: Adjacencies (HarborCenter, Coca-Cola Field, First Niagara Center) create potential for sports district; connection to other retail and mixed use development makes site good candidate for construction of domed, multi-purpose stadium; ample access to public transportation and potential for intermodal hub of Metrorail, bus and Amtrak.
Cobblestone District, shortlisted site. Challenges: Its historic nature and potential archaeological conditions may create hurdles for development.
Exchange Street, shortlisted site. Location: Downtown Buffalo, bordered by Michigan Avenue (west), Chicago Street (east), Swan Street (north) and Exchange Street (south).
Exchange Street, shortlisted site. Advantages: Most accessible of downtown sites and best access to existing parking; adjacencies create potential for sports district and nearby properties offer ancillary development; good candidate for domed, multi-purpose stadium; offers spin-off development potential.
Exchange Street, shortlisted site. Challenges: Seneca Street would need to be closed between Michigan Avenue and Chicago Street; Pierce Arrow Museum would either need to be relocated or incorporated into stadium.
Orchard Park, shortlisted site. Location: Existing Ralph Wilson Stadium site, bordered by Abbott Road (west), creeks (east), Southwestern Boulevard (north), Big Tree Road (south).
Orchard Park, shortlisted site. Advantages: Further renovation or construction of new stadium would leverage existing traditions; provides most parking and tailgating; best location for new stadium is north of existing stadium on land controlled by Erie County; renovation would be least costly and best community return on investment.
Orchard Park, shortlisted site. Challenges: Access of parking lots greatly underserved; report states, "we do not believe the Orchard Park site will promote ancillary retail or destination development."
South Park, shortlisted site. Location: Downtown Buffalo, bordered by Michigan Avenue (west), Louisiana Street (east), South Park Avenue (north), Buffalo River (south); additional parking to north east.
South Park, shortlisted site. Advantages: Sufficient access to Interstate 190 and within walking range of parking in Cobblestone district; western point well-suited for intermodal transportation hub.
South Park, shortlisted site. Challenges: Walking distances to downtown parking increased by quarter-mile compared to Cobblestone site; portion of site sits adjacent to neighborhood; would require expansions of Louisiana and Hamburg streets.
Batavia, non-shortlisted site. Location: Anticipated to be bordered by Route 98 (west), State Street Road (east), Interstate 90 (south).
Batavia, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Distance from core Bills fan base; increased commute times and pressure on I-90; little in way of packaging with other venues, development.
Bethlehem Steel, considered but not analyzed. Location: South of downtown, bordered by Lake Erie (west), Route 5 (east).
Bethlehem Steel, considered but not analyzed. Advantages: None listed in report.
Bethlehem Steel, considered but not analyzed. Challenges: Current, future development would not be compatible with stadium; would not help downtown development; infrastructure work would be required.
Central Terminal, non-shortlisted site. Location: East Side of Buffalo, bordered by Memorial and Paderewski drives (west, north), Curtiss Street (east), rail lines (south).
Central Terminal, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Great architectural potential.
Central Terminal, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Not enough room for NFL stadium footprint because of narrowness; transportation and parking setups would not be ideal; no other major development in area.
Greyhound Bus Terminal, considered but not analyzed. Location: Downtown Buffalo, bordered by Washington Street (west), Elm Street (east), Clinton Street (north) and S. Division Street (south).
Greyhound Bus Terminal, considered but not analyzed. Advantages: None listed in report.
Greyhound Bus Terminal, considered but not analyzed. Challenges: Size constraints; interruption of major arterial roadway connectors.
LaSalle Park, non-shortlisted site. Location: West Side of Buffalo, bordered by Lake Erie (west), Interstate 190 (east), Porter Avenue (north), Virginia Street (south).
LaSalle Park, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Waterfront location.
LaSalle Park, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: No pedestrian access from site to downtown; lack of accessibility, parking would require infrastructure work that would negatively impact neighborhood; environmental considerations would require evaluation.
Niagara Falls, non-shortlisted site. Location: Less than a mile from the falls, bordered by Seneca Niagara Casino (west), Portage Road (east), Niagara Street (north), Buffalo Avenue (south).
Niagara Falls, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Natural complement to tourism; proximity to Canada at midpoint of four bridge crossings; limited impact on neighborhoods compared to other sites.
Niagara Falls, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Traffic issues and lack of public transportation; organizational operations (traffic control, public safety) would need to be developed by Niagara County.
Outer Harbor, non-shortlisted site. Location: Buffalo waterfront, bordered by Lake Erie (west), Route 5 (east), nature preserve (north) and boat harbor (south).
Outer Harbor, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Potential for iconic architecture.
Outer Harbor, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Would require extensive infrastructure and transportation work; does not match previous public plans for land; environmental considerations would require evaluation.
Republic Steel, non-shortlisted site. Location: Bordered by Buffalo River (west), Hopkins Street (east), South Park Avenue (north), Tifft Street (south).
Republic Steel, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: None listed in report.
Republic Steel, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Much of usable land is already committed to other projects; large residual waste area; infrastructure improvements required.
Tonawanda Street, non-shortlisted site. Location: Near intersection of Scajaquada Expressway and Interstate 190, bordered by rail line (west), Scajaquada (east), Amherst Street (north), Niagara River (south).
Tonawanda Street, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Large enough to accommodate NFL stadium; parking possibly available at SUNY Buffalo State.
Tonawanda Street, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Vehicular access is limited with little potential for change; no public transportation options; little in way of packaging with other venues, development.
University at Buffalo, non-shortlisted site. Location: UB campus in Amherst at site of existing UB Stadium.
University at Buffalo, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Shared venue for Bills, UB.
University at Buffalo, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Shared pro/college venues do not accommodate both levels of attendance well; campus parking was not considered an option, according to report.
West Seneca, non-shortlisted site. Location: Intersection of 219 Expressway and Ridge Road.
West Seneca, non-shortlisted site. Advantages: Potential for multi-purpose stadium.
West Seneca, non-shortlisted site. Challenges: Current parking inventory is insufficient; completion of contemplated development is uncertain.
