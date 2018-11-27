Ford Friendship Express donates two vans

Hospice Buffalo and the Boys and Girls Club of Elma, Marilla and Wales each drove off with a new van, donated by the Ford Friendship Express program.

Western New York Ford Dealers has donated 79 new vehicles to more than 70 nonprofits through the program since its inception in 1996.

Hospice Buffalo says its new van will help patients who receive at-home care to get to appointments, and give volunteers a way to visit patients who live alone. The Boys and Girls Club of Elma, Marilla and Wales said it will replace a vehicle that is more than 10 years old with its new Ford Transit van, for uses such as field trips.

The presentations were made Tuesday at RiverWorks.