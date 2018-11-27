Food Bank of WNY launches Niagara County delivery service

The Food Bank of Western New York unveiled a new 26-foot refrigerated truck Tuesday that will be used exclusively to deliver food shipments to its 41 partner agencies in Niagara County. More than 15,000 Niagara County residents receive food from those agencies.

Spokeswoman Catherine Shick said until now volunteers for Niagara County food pantries had to drive their own vehicles to a food distribution point in Niagara Falls. "This will be a great no-cost solution for them," Shick said.

The Buffalo-based Food Bank already had delivery trucks for Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Now it can make direct deliveries to all 317 participating agencies in the region.

The $123,225 truck was paid for in part by a $30,000 gift from an anonymous Niagara County donor, Shick said.