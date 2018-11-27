FIORELLA, Rosario A.

FIORELLA - Rosario A. Of Akron, NY. Passed away November 26, 2018 at age 86. Loving husband of Patricia Fiorella (nee Russell). Cherished father of Angela (Michael) Monat of Buffalo, Louis (late Christine) Fiorella of Rushford, Jeanine Wiendl of Tonawanda and Joan (Michael) Czuba of Depew. Grandfather of Tressa (Benjamin) Barbour, Michael, Jackson, Robert and James Czuba. Brother of the late Mario Fiorella. Visitation Wednesday (November 28th) from 4-8pm at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 9am at St. Teresa of Avila R.C. Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Please share your condolences at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.