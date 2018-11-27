ELIA, Kathleen (Frisillo)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on November 25, 2018. Beloved wife of 44 years to Carmelo N. Elia; devoted mother of Michele (Craig Gardo) Elia and Lindsay (Michael) Rice; cherished grandmother of Jack and Charlie; loving daughter of the late James and Mary Frisillo; dear sister of Sandra (Paul) Halter, Barbara (Frank) Giardina, James (Laurene) Frisillo, and Michael Frisillo. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock, please assemble at church. Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Care Center or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.